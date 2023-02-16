A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in West Bathurst.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene at West Street at 4.30am on Thursday morning, February 16.
Police allege accelerant was thrown across a window before the house was set alight.
The 31-year-old man has been arrested and, as of 4pm on Thursday, is still in police custody.
Police said after allegedly starting the fire the man then got into his car to leave the house and allegedly ran over a neighbour.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene to treat the person hit by the car, before transporting them to Bathurst Base Hospital.
According to initial reports, the injuries were minor.
Two others were also treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire and Rescue teams worked until 7am to extinguish the fire, and a crime scene was established.
Police say the man will be put before the court.
