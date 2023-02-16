Mayor pushes council to work with hospital to restore registrar training

BATHURST Regional Council will be seeking assurance from the Western NSW Local Health District that all measures are being under taken to restore medical registrar training accreditation at Bathurst Base Hospital.
The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) stripped the hospital of its accreditation on February 3, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
As a result of its decision, four medical registrars were removed from the medical roster and sent to other appropriate facilities to continue their training.
Mayor Robert Taylor expressed his concern in a mayoral minute put to the February 15 ordinary meeting of council.
It's not just about the loss of these qualified doctors who were in training to be specialists, but the blow to Bathurst's reputation as well.
"This is an unfortunate circumstance that has the potential to cast doubt over the level of commitment from all parties to ensure Bathurst Hospital retains its status as a regional health hub, in part reflected by its capacity to act as a training facility," Cr Taylor said.
"Apart from the potential impact on services to Bathurst residents, it also has the potential to diminish Bathurst as a place that is attractive to new residents and business investment.
"It is therefore important that the community be assured that accreditation be restored as a matter of urgency."
In addition to seeking assurance from the WNSWLHD, council has also resolved to continue discussions with the district, the hospital and the state government on long-term support for Bathurst Hospital as a fully-functional facility that services the needs of the Bathurst community.
Cr Taylor is pleased the NSW government will be delivering a $200 million redevelopment for the hospital, however, the facility needs more than money and physical works.
"Bathurst also needs to benefit from programs designed to attract doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and other health sector workers to regional areas, a challenge that many employers face," he said.
"I hope that council can develop new ways to work with the local health district and Bathurst Health Service in this regard.
"Council also needs to do what it can to facilitate housing and other services to accommodate people wanting to join the Bathurst workforce."
As per a request from councillor Ian North, council will also look at getting a report provided every two months that includes an update on the provision of health services to the Bathurst community.
"The community have a right to know what's going on," Cr North said.
Following the RACP's decision, the WNSWLHD was able to find locums to fill the void left by the medical registrars, however, that was only on an interim basis.
It could take six to 18 months for Bathurst Base Hospital to have its medical registrar training accreditation reinstated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.