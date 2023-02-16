Western Advocate

Mayor pushes council to work with hospital to restore registrar training

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Mayor Robert Taylor.

BATHURST Regional Council will be seeking assurance from the Western NSW Local Health District that all measures are being under taken to restore medical registrar training accreditation at Bathurst Base Hospital.

