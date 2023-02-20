'I didn't think I'd be over': Beers after a day of fencing cost man $1k and his licence

COLD beers after a day of fencing in the heat - and a severe case of asthma - has seen a man convicted of drink driving and fined $1000.
Keiran Temple, 46, of Hobbys Yards Road, Hobbys Yard, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 after he pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents said police got a call over their radio about 8.30pm on February 1 this year about a drunk man who was trying to drive his car.
Police said they went to William Street in Bathurst where they saw a running white Nissan Navara on the side of the road with a man - later identified as Temple - in the driver's seat.
After he was approached by police, Temple - who said he had two beers in the last 15 minutes - was subject to an alcohol breath test, which was positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where, after 15 minutes, he gave a positive alcohol reading of 0.089.
A self-represented Temple told the court he had spent the day fencing when he used a significant amount of Ventolin - which he thought may have impacted the alcohol reading - and had four alcoholic drinks.
"My asthma became quite severe so in poor judgment, I traversed to Bathurst to get some Ventolin from the pharmacy or go to the hospital," Temple said.
"I didn't think I'd be over."
Magistrate G Haitt noted Temple had a previous low-range PCA matter in 1998, which he thought would have sent Temple "the message" about drink-driving.
"You placed yourself and other members of the community at a severe risk," Magistrate Haitt said.
In addition to the fine, Temple was disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
