Keiran Temple, 46, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for mid-range drink-driving

Updated February 20 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 1:00pm
'I didn't think I'd be over': Beers after a day of fencing cost man $1k and his licence

COLD beers after a day of fencing in the heat - and a severe case of asthma - has seen a man convicted of drink driving and fined $1000.

