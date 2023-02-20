Western Advocate
Stephen Gerard McDonell, 62, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after threatening to 'execute' a woman

By Court Reporter
February 20 2023
Man who mixed meds with alcohol tells his ex he would 'execute' her, court hears

THREATENING to "execute" a woman has brought a man before court for the first time.

