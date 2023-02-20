Man who mixed meds with alcohol tells his ex he would 'execute' her, court hears

THREATENING to "execute" a woman has brought a man before court for the first time.
Stephen Gerard McDonell, 62, of Ogilvy Street, Blayney, appeared in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 when he entered a plea of guilty to one count of intimidation.
According to police documents, McDonell sent a woman he had previously been in a relationship with over 100 messages, made multiple calls and left over 30 voice messages between 11.30pm on November 26 last year and 6am the following day.
"Nobody wants to (expletive) a skeleton ... you look like a man ... Adulterous!" McDonell wrote in multiple messages he sent to the victim.
"If it wasn't for my children I'd execute you."
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 2.15pm on November 27 to report the incident, at which point she gave an electronic statement.
The court heard the victim explained to police this wasn't the first time McDonell had behaved this way, however, it was the first time she had feared him.
McDonell was arrested at his home around 5.20pm that day and was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he admitted to sending the messages.
During sentencing, McDonell's solicitor, Ms Stapleton, told the court her client was drinking while on medication and was meant to type 'excuse' instead of 'execute' in one of the messages.
"Your actions are concerning and reprehensible. Your drinking is no excuse," Magistrate G Haitt said to McDonell in response.
McDonell was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for 18 months.
