'I thoroughly regret it': Wife slaps husband during fight about martial problems

TEARY-EYED and riddled with nerves is how a woman appeared before court after she slapped her husband across the face during a heated argument about their marriage.
The woman - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - appeared before Bathurst Local Court on February 8 to plead guilty to one count of domestic violence-related common assault.
Police documents state the woman and the victim - whom she had been in a relationship with for 22 years, 17 of which as a married couple - were sitting in the loungeroom of a Stewart Street address about 9pm on February 6 this year when they began to argue about ongoing marital problems.
The court heard the woman stood from her chair and slapped the victim in the face as the argument continued, before the victim called police.
Police said they arrived about 9.10pm that night and spoke with the couple, who gave similar versions. However, the victim said they were arguing about his eating habits, while the woman told officers it was about the victim's ongoing alcohol addiction.
The woman admitted to officers she slapped the victim out of frustration. She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she was charged with the offence.
During sentencing, the woman, who represented herself in court, gave Magistrate G Haitt an insight into her marriage, which she explained were the reasons that fuelled the incident.
"It's been 10 years of looking after a person with an addiction. It has obviously caused a strain and I lashed out in complete frustration and of not being heard," she said.
"When you are ignored for 10 years, it's hard. I thoroughly regret what I did."
Magistrate Haitt told the court he could see clear remorse from the woman, who appeared nervous when receiving her sentence.
"This is your opportunity to show your good character to the community," Magistrate Haitt told the woman, after she was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.