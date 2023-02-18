Western Advocate
Court

Woman placed on conditional release order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to common assault (domestic violence)

By Court Reporter
Updated February 19 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:30am
'I thoroughly regret it': Wife slaps husband during fight about martial problems

TEARY-EYED and riddled with nerves is how a woman appeared before court after she slapped her husband across the face during a heated argument about their marriage.

