Former Bathurst magistrate appointed as District Court judge

A FORMER Bathurst Local Court magistrate has been permanently appointed to the District Court Bench.
His Honour, Michael Allen, who was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief Magistrate from Bathurst Local Court back in 2018, will be sworn into his new role at the end of the month.
His Honour was appointed a magistrate of the Local Court in 2009 presiding in Bathurst between 2013 and 2018.
He left Bathurst after being elevated to Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2018. His Honour has served as an acting District Court judge since 2022.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Attorney General Mark Speakman said His Honour has a wealth of experience in presiding over a range of matters, in both the Local and District Courts.
"His Honour brings more than 14 years' service as a magistrate, including almost five years as a Deputy Chief Magistrate," Mr Speakman said.
"Prior to his appointment as a magistrate, his Honour worked as a solicitor for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Legal Aid Commission, and as a regional barrister with chambers in Orange, appearing as counsel in District and Supreme Court jury trials and in sentence and appeal hearings,' he said.
He also contested the seat of Calare at the 2007 Federal election, losing to Nationals' candidate John Cobb.
Acting Judge Michael Allen will be sworn in on 27 February 2023. Biography Michael Allen was appointed an Acting Judge of the District Court in January 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.