Community members could be part of first official delegation to Cirencester

LONG after signing a Friendship Agreement, 2023 could be the year Bathurst Regional Council finally gets to send its first delegation to the town of Cirencester.
Bathurst officially signed its Friendship Agreement with Cirencester in 2021 during a virtual ceremony after COVID-19 prevented in-person visits from going ahead.
While individuals from Bathurst, including council's general manager David Sherley and councillor Jess Jennings, have been to Cirencester, a formal delegation has never been sent for the same reason: COVID.
The delegation was meant to go in March 2020, right as a worldwide pandemic was declared.
But now Bathurst council is making plans to send people over again, with a delegation expected to make the trip to Cirencester in the second half of 2023.
While the details are subject to further discussion with Cirencester Town Council, the delegation could include members of the public.
Mr Sherley said it would be similar to what has occurred when delegations have gone to Ohkuma, Bathurst's sister city in Japan.
"We will follow what we normally do with the Ohkuma delegations, and that's to go out into the press and through our communication links and say that we are looking at a delegation going, are people interested," he said.
"Those people pay their own way."
It is also hoped that members of the Bathurst Business Chamber and representatives from Charles Sturt University will also be part of the delegation, giving them an opportunity to strengthen economic and educational links with Cirencester.
Council delegates, such as the general manager and councillors, would be able to funded through council's sister city budget allocation.
At this time, the indicative cost for each delegate is approximately $5000.
