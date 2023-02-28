Western Advocate

Community members could be part of first official delegation to Cirencester

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Bathurst residents have visited Cirencester before, but no official delegation has been to the town in the United Kingdom. Picture supplied

LONG after signing a Friendship Agreement, 2023 could be the year Bathurst Regional Council finally gets to send its first delegation to the town of Cirencester.

