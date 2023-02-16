Western Advocate
Updated

Bathurst police charge man following house fire in West Street

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:07pm
Man to face court following suspicious house fire in West Bathurst. Picture by Jacinta Carroll

A MAN has been charged with a string of offences and will face court on Friday, February 17, following a house fire in West Bathurst.

