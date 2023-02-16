A MAN has been charged with a string of offences and will face court on Friday, February 17, following a house fire in West Bathurst.
The 31-year-old man allegedly set the house alight before fleeing the scene, where it's alleged he hit three people on the street with his car.
While initial reports were that one person had been hit by the vehicle, it is now alleged that a 50-year-old woman was taken to Bathurst Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a second woman, aged 49, was also hospitalised in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, the 31-year-old man was arrested at a home in Kelso and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with damage property by fire/explosive [DV], drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail and will appear at Bathurst Local Court tomorrow.
Emergency services were called to the property in West Street, West Bathurst, at 4.30am on Thursday, February 16.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW Bathurst trucks attended the scene, as well as a hazardous material truck.
Crews worked until 7am to get the fire under control, and had to return to the property at 8.30am, when a small reignition occurred, however the house was destroyed.
