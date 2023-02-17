MORE nurses and paramedics, a rural and remote health commissioner, and delivering a $200 million hospital redevelopment.
Those are some of the things candidates for the seat of Bathurst are promising to do for health if elected in March.
Health has been a significant and ongoing issue in Bathurst, with the public hospital in particular thrust into the spotlight in recent years for its declining provision of services, staff shortages and, most recently, the loss of medical registrar training accreditation.
Four medical registrars were withdrawn from the hospital after it was stripped of its training accreditation by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.
Candidates for the Bathurst electorate acknowledge there is a problem when it comes to health services in Bathurst, some more than others.
Incumbent Paul Toole said that there is a medical workforce shortage across Australia and "Bathurst is no exception", while Labor's Cameron Shaw said the availability and provision of health services in the region is poor.
"The healthcare workers are trying their best every single day, but they haven't been supported and it is affecting the standards of care they can provide," Mr Shaw said.
"This was brought to the fore just two weeks ago when the Royal Australasians College of Physicians (RACP) withdrew accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital due to concerns for the supervision and workload of the registrars."
Greens Party candidate Kay Nankervis went further, saying there is a health crisis in the regions "after decades of rural neglect, funding freezes and poor decisions by Labor and Coalition governments at state and federal level".
She noted the distances people have to travel for both specialists and common treatments, and the impact of a shortage of general practitioners in the bush.
"We have long grappled with all these shortfalls and the poorer health outcomes they create. But now the situation is even worse - seen, for instance, in not one, but two abysmal report cards on Bathurst Base Hospital and in recent weeks," she said.
"... These dire indicators have come after last year's bleak parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health - that included Bathurst - found mass understaffing across NSW regional hospitals."
Ms Nankervis said the Greens want to install a rural and remote health commissioner to address the shortfalls in Bathurst and across the state.
"Bathurst, as a location that is ailing in health access terms more than most regional centres, will benefit most from a commissioner who can call governments to account on health service performance in specific regional areas," she said.
The Greens are also pushing for 15 per cent pay rise for nurses, midwives and paramedics, while the Labor Party's focus is on funding 500 additional regional paramedics in the first term.
Labor has also promised to Introduce minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals, and to fund an additional 29 McGrath Breast Care nurses to support people across NSW.
"We will also appoint a deputy secretary for rural health, who is accountable for implementing these and will be tasked with driving reform and improving the health outcomes for rural and regional NSW," Mr Shaw said.
Mr Toole, meanwhile, said he will focus on delivering a $200 million redevelopment to the Bathurst public hospital, which was announced by the NSW Government in 2022.
"My focus will be on ensuring that the $200 million redevelopment is what local health staff and the local community want and need. Their input will be crucial in shaping this redevelopment," he said.
"Workforce is also a key focus of mine. Recently, we announced a record breaking $883 million incentive scheme that is already making a difference in our region.
"Right across Western NSW LHD, this package has allowed us to attract 58 new staff, and helped us retain a whopping 644 people across health facilities that have been working hard and are valued citizens of their communities.
"In Bathurst alone it's helped retain 45 health staff - these people call our town home and we need them here."
The parliamentary inquiry, the findings for which were released in May, 2022, investigated health in regional, rural and remote NSW and the final report made 44 recommendations to the NSW government to address the shortfalls across the state.
Mr Toole said the government supported, or supported in principle, 41 of the 44 recommendations, and believes it has "acted on the findings of the inquiry".
He also noted the funding committed to employ a record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff to be recruited to hospitals and health services across NSW over four years, with around 40 per cent of this workforce being for regional areas, and pointed to other funding commitments.
These include doubling subsidies across the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS), and investing $743 million over the next five years to enhance end-of-life care in NSW.
If elected, Mr Shaw said the outcomes of the parliamentary health inquiry would guide his party's policy making.
"Labor NSW has committed to implementing the recommendations from the inquiry," Mr Shaw said.
"The history of the Labor party is we were started by workers for workers, believing that the working class should be represented in parliament.
"It would be disingenuous for myself to represent the Labor party if I don't listen and react to the needs of our healthcare industry."
Ms Nankervis has also pointed to recommendations from the parliamentary inquiry, and said she would demand a detailed review of Bathurst Base Hospital staffing and worker wellbeing, as well as a review into doctor levels and supervision at that facility.
Independent candidate for the Bathurst electorate, Martin Ticehurst, was also approached by the Western Advocate to respond to questions about health services, but was unable to provide responses due to work commitments.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.