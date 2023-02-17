Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst super team excited to take on relay event at World Cross Country Championships on home soil

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S a Bathurst super team ready to give it their all on one of the biggest stages in world athletics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.