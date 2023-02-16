Western Advocate
An iconic piece of Australia's rail history, Zig Zag, to welcome back passengers

February 17 2023 - 10:00am
The historic Zig Zag Railway in Clarence, near Lithgow, is on the cusp of re-opening to passengers, after undergoing extensive restoration works.

