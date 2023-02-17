Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australia's relay team shapes up as a leading hope at World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE been touted as Australia's leading medal hope in the build up to this Saturday's World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama and it's not hard to see why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.