THEY'VE been touted as Australia's leading medal hope in the build up to this Saturday's World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama and it's not hard to see why.
The Australian mixed relay team of Stewart McSweyn, Ollie Hoare, Abbey Caldwell and Jess Hull bring a collection of impressive recent results to Bathurst and they've strong got ambitions to stand on top of the podium come the end of the 4x2km event.
Each member of the team have proven themselves over the 1,500m distance at either Commonwealth of Olympic Games level.
Hoare won the 1,500m title at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Caldwell won bronze in the women's event over the same distance.
McSweyn and Hull were also finalists in the 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympics.
Hull said that while there's plenty of quality among Australia's opponents there's still a confidence among the home quartet.
"There's a lot of strong teams but I know that we've got four incredible pieces. I think if we got out there and do our own job, and simmer it down as much as possible, it's going to give us there result that we want," she said.
"I'd love nothing more than to be standing on top of the podium and hearing the Australian national anthem on Saturday afternoon. It would be incredible."
The Bathurst course, which is set inside the Mount Panorama circuit, has also been a big talking point in the lead up to the championships.
Hull has a background in this discipline at collegiate level, having been a bronze medallist in the NCAA Women's Division I Cross Country Championship back in 2018.
The Australian said it's awesome to be among the cross country atmosphere once again, which Hull believes feels completely different from other major athletics events.
"It's not too often that you get a championship in your own backyard," she said.
"It's pretty cool that we get to showcase not only the World Cross Country Championships but we get to showcase Australia in a really cool way. It's a great spot for it.
"It's a challenging course. You've got commit the whole way. Hopefully when we're out here there will be a big crowd and we'll be able to lean on that. It's powerful when you can lean on a crowd like that in a championship setting.
"They've done a fantastic job putting this course together. To see how it's all come together has been really exciting.
"The atmosphere is really cool. We've got a job to do, and nerves do come from that, but there's a different vibe to this.
"I haven't felt that from a championship before. I'm not sure if that comes from it being in Australia, and the fact you've got all the mixed races and the schools races, but the whole meet has a really nice feel about it."
Kenya and Ethiopia won the first two editions of the mixed relay, in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and they'll again be the teams to beat in this Saturday's race at Mount Panorama.
Ethiopia have assembled a strong team for their title defence, featuring world steeplechase bronze medallist Mekides Abebe, fourth-place Olympic finisher Getnet Wale, national 1,500m champion Adehena Kasaye and World Under 20s 1,500m winner Birke Haylom.
Beatrice Chepkoech, a world record holder and returning member from the winning 2017 squad, leads the Kenyan squad that is likely to also feature Mathew Kipsang, Brenda Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Australia's running order will be Hoare, Hull, McSweyn and Caldwell.
The mixed relay is the first of the major World Athletics Cross County Championships title events on Saturday, and gets underway from 3.30pm.
