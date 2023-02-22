WORKS have progressed on the new Eglinton subdivision, which is set to see at least 139 blocks rolled out to the market upon completion.
Despite delays due to wet weather and ground condition, works on stage one of the subdivision are well under way, with only a few tasks left to complete.
"Kerb and guttering has been installed and power has been installed, we're just waiting on NBN and gas to be installed," contractor Phillip Hewitt said.
Stage one of the subdivision has 40 lots, while stage two will have 30 after completion.
Works on stage two are expected to commence in the near future, while the first stage is still being finished.
Mr Hewitt said this will ensure a continuous flow of blocks on the market.
The subdivision is being built towards the end of Logan Street in Eglinton, on what used to be grazing land for stock.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While there's currently 139 blocks with development application (DA) approval, there's potential for the subdivision to further expand in the future, pending approval.
The current approved lots are expected to be divided into four or five stages, which will be rolled out pending construction and sales.
Developer Lester Hewitt said, in addition to the approved lots, there has also been land allocated for the future expansion of Eglinton Public School, when the subdivision's stages reach the back of the school.
There will also be six new public roads constructed as part of the subdivision, all to be named after servicemen with connections to Bathurst, most of whom served in World War One.
Jardine Drive has been named after Thomas Arthur Jardine, who was born in Bathurst in December 1876.
Mayberry Crescent has been named in honour of Bathurst-born Robert Alfred Mayberry, and Dulhunty Drive, after Norman John Dulhunty.
Committee member G.H. Hoskins - who was instrumental in the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon being built in Kings Parade - will be honoured with Hoskins Crescent.
While Atkins Drive will be named after Harold Augustus Randolph Atkins, and Ovens Drive after James Morton Ovens.
