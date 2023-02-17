Western Advocate
Lawrence Bradley Trindall, 31, yet to enter plea over West Street house fire

Updated February 17 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Police at the scene of the West Street fire. Photo: Jacinta Carroll.

A MAN alleged to have set fire to a West Bathurst home in the early hours of Thursday morning will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

