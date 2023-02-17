ONE of Australia's junior stars of athletics, Archie Noakes, can't wait to make the most of a home World Athletics Cross Country Championships bid on Saturday afternoon.
Noakes, 18, is the only member of the Australian under 20s representative team boasting international experience, having been a part of last year's World Athletics Under 20s Championships in Colombia.
"We're pretty stoked to be here on home soil for the World Cross Country Champs. It should be good," he said.
"I think I'm 100 per cent ready for the challenge and ready for the hills. I think my fitness is showing good signs at the moment and I'm feeling really strong."
Noakes arrives in Bathurst on the back of some strong personal achievements on the track.
Just over a week ago in Mooney Valley he set a new personal best for the mile of 4:01.63 and on February 2 he was just a few seconds off his best time for the 5,000m when he ran 14:10.98 at Box Hill.
He'll be looking to build upon his results at last year's Under 20s World Championships, where he was 18th in the men's 5,000m and 24th in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.
"We're in the middle of track season at the moment so I have to keep a bit of speed up, but for the last month to five weeks I've been doing some hilly workouts to prepare for it," Noakes said.
"I'm going to back that to hopefully get me over the line.
"I'm just here to do the best I can. I don't really have an individual place in mind. I just want to be able to finish really strongly.
"It's more about the team as well. I want to boys to run as best as they possible can, so hopefully we can make it a top five position."
Noakes is well supported among the under 20s by recent trial winners Amy Bunnage and Logan Janetzki.
Another in the Australian camp to watch will be 15-year-old Claudia Meaker, who will become Australia's youngest ever junior competitor at the World Cross Country Championships.
