Angry, underpaid and capable of doing more.
That was the feeling among Bathurst paramedics on Friday morning as they descended on the NSW Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's office in an effort to further their push towards professional recognition.
The proposal by NSW ambulance personnel, which follows on from the five-month Paramedic Workforce Forum that began in July last year, is to increase their scope of community, palliative and wound care, and increase their referral pathways, among other things.
However, since the forum's conclusion, their suggestions have, in their opinion, "fallen on deaf ears".
"Since that taskforce wound up, everything from the Premier's office - which is part of Paul Toole's office - has just stopped. They have no interest in furthering it at all and we've just fallen on deaf ears," Bathurst paramedic, Phillip Livingstone said.
"I've made multiple contact with Paul Toole's office, there were a couple of face-to-face walk-ins looking for a meeting and multiple emails looking for Paul [Toole] to show that he wants to support the proposals. I've had no response up until today (February 17) when I got one that said he was busy with something else."
In an interview with the Western Advocate, Mr Toole said he had informed the group of his prior engagements, and welcomed any further material regarding the matter.
"My office did convey earlier in the week I was already committed to two events out of town, and I also wrote to them informing that as well," Mr Toole said.
"I also informed them that I value the role Bathurst paramedics and those across the state play in ensuring the health and wellbeing of our communities.
"A paramedic workforce forum was established in July last year and its was to review and consider the Health Services Union submission regarding the future of the paramedic workforce. There's been a number of meetings that have been held already.
"I think their proposal does have a lot of merit. I also passed on their email to the Minister for Health to review as well and provide a response.
"I'm happy for them to continue to share any relevant information with my office that I can forward on to the appropriate minister. That has been written in writing to the organisation."
Both Mr Livingstone and fellow Health Services Union state delegate, Catie Green - who have a shared 29.5 years combined as paramedics - explain the proposals are not only of serious benefit to the community, but particularly for the health system which is "already broken".
"As we know, the health system has been struggling for a while, it's not getting better and it won't. If anything, it's getting worse," Ms Green said.
"If we reform our role, we can take the burden off the hospital. We can help alleviate GP and emergency department wait times, help alleviate bed block, we can carry out more treatments of ailments within the home so people don't have to be removed.
"We've tried everything we possibly can, so now we really need the public's support in this, we need them to echo our voice because at the end of the day, it's their healthcare that's affected."
Most, if not all, shifts paramedics perform present a need for the evolution of their role. However despite the knowledge and training to exercise further treatment and services, they say they are met with an array of emotions when met with the inability to do so.
"Over the last two or three years, I've taken a lot of people to hospital that I know I could have done other things for to keep them at home," Mr Livingstone said.
"It's depressing, there are days when you go to patients out of hours knowing that there are other things we can utilise. I take someone out of their warm bed in winter when I could've done things rather than take them to the ED. It's sad."
"We are angry ... and we are frustrated. Paramedics are leaving in droves to other states because they've already implemented this stuff, except for NSW, and paramedics have been remunerated for that as well," Ms Green added.
According to Ms Green, Queensland and Victoria are the two leading states for paramedic salaries, with those located outside of New South Wales earning an extra $23,000 a year for the same job.
"It doesn't make any sense, we're offering a solution and they won't take it. They won't tell us why not," Ms Green said.
"I think the Government is looking at it as a pay rise, and because we have the 2.5 per cent cap in NSW, but it's not a pay rise, it's a remuneration. We're still being paid as unskilled workers.
"I can get lots of other jobs for $40 an hour and not have this responsibility and people's lives in my hands."
As part of their push for professional recognition, ambulance vehicles that traverse around town have been chalked up to further convey the message.
"If this doesn't change, the health system is going to collapse. It's as simple as that," Ms Green said.
