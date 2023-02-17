JOSH Cheptegei still remembers the pain of watching a 2017 World Athletics Cross Country Championships senior men's victory fade out of his reach as he physically broke down on the final lap of his home course in Kampala, Uganda.
Two years later he used that disappointment as fuel for his comeback attempt Aarhus in Denmark, which saw him claim the victory.
That gold medal would begin a sensational run of results for Cheptegei, who went on to break the 5,000 metre and 10,000m world records in 2020 and then win the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics the following year.
Now he comes to Bathurst for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships looking to do what Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor did before him in 2015 and 2017 - win back-to-back senior men's races.
The World Cross Country Championships had not been a happy hunting ground for Cheptegei prior to his breakthrough in 2019.
He uses those prior races as life lessons in his pursuit to be the best possible runner that he can be.
Part of that journey for Cheptegei involved blocking out any unnecessary criticism and just focusing on himself as he strived for that first World Championship podium.
"Sometimes in life you have to accept what life throws at you on the way. That's how you gather the pieces of yourself together and be able to come back strongly," Cheptegei said at Friday's press conference at Mount Panorama.
"I think that I'm a better athlete because of that incident in 2017. You have to be patient with things in life.
"My first Cross Country Championship was in 2015 in China but unfortunately for me I became sick and I wasn't able to finish. It wasn't the right time for me again in 2017, in my country ... and it's out of those challenges that we strive to become better and better.
"It takes someone who has a strong mindset and someone who wants to focus bigger and someone with a positive mindset to overcome challenges."
Cheptegei may have found a lot of glory on the track but he believes none of that could have been possible without the lessons that he's learned from racing in cross country.
"The World Cross Country Championship became my first senior gold, and I've [since] seen a lot of gold and world records," he said.
"I can say that, without a doubt, I'm successful because of World Cross Country. It's an all-round test. It engages your mindset and the physical demands.
"As a country we're having a lot of success. We have many guys coming through. You can see [2019 runner-up] Jacob Kiplimo and can see many other stars because they are following what we're doing and what the rest of the world did before."
The top three from 2019's World Athletics Cross Country Championships - Cheptegei, countryman Kiplimo and Kenya's Kipsang Kamworor - are all in action for this Saturday's edition at Mount Panorama.
The senior men's race rounds out the day's action at 6.30pm.
