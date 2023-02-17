Western Advocate
Defending champion Joshua Cheptegei thanks cross country for developing his mental fortitude ahead of his Bathurst run

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:45pm
JOSH Cheptegei still remembers the pain of watching a 2017 World Athletics Cross Country Championships senior men's victory fade out of his reach as he physically broke down on the final lap of his home course in Kampala, Uganda.

