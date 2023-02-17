The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Chifley Lithgow area with hot and dry weather expected over the weekend and into next week.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said that under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Current weather systems are generating hot and unsettled conditions through the weekend until late next week, with heatwave conditions forecast for parts of NSW", Inspector John Bennett said.
"I urge Chifley Lithgow landholders to be aware of this threat and the risks associated with using machinery outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order."
Inspector Bennett said grass fires travel much faster than bush fires because grass ignites so quickly.
Chifley Lithgow residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property," Inspector John Bennett said. "You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
The NSW RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:
Put fire breaks in place around assets, standing crops, and boundary fences.
Check that your farm equipment is in good working order and is ready to deal with a fire.
Be aware that slasher and mower blades can spark if they strike rocks or metal, causing dry grass to ignite.
Register Static Water Supply sources on your property, such as dams, swimming pools and water tanks, with the NSW RFS, which will assist firefighters in a fire emergency.
