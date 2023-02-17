Western Advocate

As mercury soars, RFS warns region to be aware of increased grass fire risk

Updated February 17 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
The region's hot and dry conditions means an increased grass fire risk. Photo: File.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Chifley Lithgow area with hot and dry weather expected over the weekend and into next week.

