It first began with a hope to brighten someone's day, and one year later, a man's front yard has since become a local icon.
With a set of mannequins and a creative mind, Keith Francis first decorated his yard 12 months ago to celebrate Christmas, and fast forward to February 17 this year, it's all about Mardi Gras.
Mr Francis said the idea sparked during a difficult period when everyone was still feeling the weight of COVID.
"I wanted to do something no one else does and I wanted to brighten things up a little bit," he said.
"I was a bit unsure about doing Mardi Gras because I didn't want to offend anyone. But I thought I would take it a bit easy, and hopefully everyone enjoys it.
"If I can put a smile on someone's face and make life a little happier, all is well and good."
Since his first display, Mr Francis has gone on to celebrate an array of things throughout the year, which included Valentine's Day, Australia Day, the Bathurst 12 Hour, Mother's Day, State of Origin, the Australian Open and more, including Anzac Day.
"My Anzac Day one hits closer to home than a lot more than others," Mr Francis said.
"My father was in the second World War and my uncle was, so were my six great uncles. My brother-in-law was also called up for Vietnam. It's close to home and I think everyone should respect the Anzacs. Well, all the wars actually.
"I was talking to one bloke the other day who said he took a photo of my Anzac one, and he went to the march in Sydney and showed all of his friends."
Mr Francis admitted he quite often changes his mind when setting up his display, and explained his surprise at his popularity on a local community group on social media.
"Most of the comments I get on Facebook are pretty positive, though, you can't please everyone," he said.
"I don't care how many hits I get, just as long as someone enjoys and gets a bit of fun out of it, even if it only puts a smile on their face."
As for what's next, we all will just have to "wait and see".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.