KENYA'S Ishmael Kipkurui and Ethiopia's Senayet Getachew continued their countries' strong run of results at the World Athletics Cross Country Under 20s events by winning Saturday's latest editions at Mount Panorama.
Both Kipkurui and Getachew found themselves locked in a four-person battle inside the final laps of their respective races but they each soared on the downhill run for home to secure their victories in hot and challenging Bathurst conditions.
Kipkurui, who won in a time of 24 minutes and 29 seconds, lead home a Kenya one-two result in the under 20s men's 8km race by finishing just a second clear of Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot, while Ethiopia's Boki Diriba (24:31) was third.
In the women's race Getachew (20:53) and Medina Eisa (21:00) secured the Ethiopia gold-silver result and Kenya's Pamela Kosgei (21:01) was third.
Archie Noakes made history for the home nation by claiming Australia's second-best finish in the men's under 20s race, only behind Anthony Ford's 14th at the 1986 championships in Switzerland.
Noakes was ecstatic with his efforts, and was quick to thank the home support for pushing him onwards.
"I'm stoked with that. On home soil, with the crowd behind me, and I was feeling really good the entire way and had a little bit of a smile. I loved every minute of that experience," he said.
"I had a view on how to approach it. I wanted to go out conservatively and then gradually move up positions, and that approach paid off."
Over the opening laps of the race Noakes never had the lead group terribly far out of his sight, and that helped spur him on.
"I thought I might be able to try and work my way up but then I had a couple of other guys join me and they helped to push me along as well," he said.
"I thought though that if I tried to go too hard to catch that front group I'd probably blow up."
By the end of the third lap the race had become a race of 10, and then on the last lap the run for home became a thrilling four-way battle between Kipkurui, Cheruiyot, Diriba and Dan Kibet.
The women's under 20s enjoyed a similarly exciting sprint for the victory in their 6km race.
A group of nine runners entered the final lap separated by just three seconds.
By the time the field reached the vineyard the battle had whittled down to a race of four between Getachew, Eisa, Kosgei and Faith Cherotich.
The group of four raced single file through the tyre walls but on the downhill run to the line Getachew powered home to win with a small break over her rivals.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
