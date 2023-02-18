Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Archie Noakes records one of Australia's best under 20s results, Ethiopia and Kenya take overall victories in junior races

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 18 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KENYA'S Ishmael Kipkurui and Ethiopia's Senayet Getachew continued their countries' strong run of results at the World Athletics Cross Country Under 20s events by winning Saturday's latest editions at Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.