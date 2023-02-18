THEY carried the biggest expectations of any Australian team members at Saturday's World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst but the host nation's mixed relay side didn't disappoint.
The team of Ollie Hoare, Jess Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell finished the 4 x 2km race at Mount Panorama in third place to make a rare world championships event on home soil even more special.
It's just Australia's fourth medal of any colour at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Kenya's team of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mirriam Cherop, Kyumbe Munguti and Brenda Chebet took the gold medal in a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds.
Silver went the way of the Ethiopian team of Adehena Kasaye, Hawi Abera, Getnet Wale, Birke Haylom in 23:31.
Caldwell was five seconds behind in third place.
Given the Australian team's experience at the 1,500 metre distance at Olympic and Commonwealth Games level there was a sense that the country's 15-year wait for a medal could come to an end on Saturday.
Australia managed to lead the race for brief stretch when Hull managed to get in front just before the end of her lap, which was a moment the home crowd savoured.
While the Australia's ultimately couldn't hold onto that advantage it will still be seen as a historic achievement for the nation's cross country scene.
Hoare, who ran the opening leg for Australia, said those expectations raised the nerves but gave him plenty of motivation.
"When you have the resumes that we have, and the anticipation of what's to come in this event, then there's always going to be pressure," he said.
"That's why we do the sport we do. We handle the pressure and we push through. The goal was to medal - and to win as well - and we wanted to do the best possible race we could.
"Leading the charge with these guys next to me, who have been incredible and consistent on the world scene, is amazing. Hopefully it inspires a lot of young kids who came out to watch this and be a part of athletics."
Hull said being able to hand over the wristband in first place was a thrill.
"There's no pressure when there's three superstars with you. You know everyone's a true professional who turns up and does their job," she said.
"I was just trying to stay patient out there and not get too carried away. I've done that in races before. I think chasing was a really good way for me to run the leg because I was able to measure it out a little bit more.
"I started to realise towards the billabong that I wasn't losing any ground so I tried to be strong on the uphills but stronger on the downhills and really, really embrace the crowds.
"I was so confident that Stewey and Abbey were going to run their hearts out, so I knew we were in a really good spot."
Hoare began the race strongly for the hosts as he led the field over the opening half of his lap.
Wanyonyi and South Africa's Mafori Ryan Mphahlele then took control of proceedings coming into the vineyard for the first time.
The pair would hand over in a time of 5:41, with Hoare coming across six seconds behind.
Kenya's Cherop would initially pull clear but Hull was quickly reeled in the gap.
The Australian passed South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso and then passed Cherop on the downhill run along Mountain Straight.
Hull passed the wristband to McSweyn in a time of 11:34, giving the hosts a five second gap over pursuing Kenyan Munguti.
Munguti soon caught McSweyn coming out of the mud pit and the Kenyan would gain a small break on the climb out of the vineyard.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Wale had moved his team up into third place and would only be behind by three seconds at the final changeover.
Munguti handed over to Chebet, and the last runner for the Kenyan side had no trouble steadily increasing the gap to over six seconds midway through the lap.
Haylom got past Caldwell early into the lap but the Australian managed to stay locked onto the back of the Ethiopian.
Chebet secured the victory for Kenya with a composed run to the finish while Haylom held onto the small break that she'd built on the exit from the vineyard to secure the silver ahead of Caldwell.
"We wear the guernsey with pride and we knew we were going to be right in the mix," McSweyn said.
"I thought we all executed really good races, and hopefully competing with the powerhouses of Ethiopia and Kenya puts Australia on the world map and shows that maybe we're a part of the big three of distance running now," he added, to a chorus of laughs.
Caldwell said the important part of her leg was not losing control mentally when she slipped back to third spot early in her run.
"These guys set it up beautifully. Taking that baton over in second position, I just wanted to keep it tame," she said.
"Going out, staying patient, consistent and not losing momentum was really important. I'd like to think we executed that pretty well.
"The Ethiopian runner came up pretty quickly on me in my first 200m, which was a bit of a shock, so I just had to stay calm when that happened. When she got past it was about not letting her go and that put me in a position where there was something more to chase."
