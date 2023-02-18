JACOB Kiplimo went one step better than he did four years ago to take out Saturday's World Athletics Cross Country Championships men's 10 kilometre senior race at Mount Panorama.
The Ugandan powered away from his rivals across the back half of the final lap to complete the Bathurst course in a time of 29 minutes and 17 seconds.
Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi (29:26) and Uganda's defending senior men's champion Joshua Cheptegei (29:37) rounded out the podium.
Kiplimo picked up his second ever World Cross Country Championship gold medal after he took out the 2017 under 20s race in his home capital of Kampala.
The women's 10km senior event had the most dramatic conclusion of the day, in which Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey collapsed just 50m from the finish line while leading the race.
Kenya's Chebet, who won the 2019 under 20s title in Denmark, took the gold as she raced passed Gidey just as her Ethiopian rival fell to the ground.
Senior Chebet completed the course in 33:48 ahead of Ethiopia's Tsigie Gebreselama (33:56) and Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich (34:00).
Gidey got back up to be the fourth person across the line but would be ultimately disqualified after she received outside assistance in the wake of her collapse.
There were encouraging results for the home nation, led Ellie Pashley's 19th placing in the women's race and Ky Robinson's 23rd in the senior men's event.
The weather took a turn during the men's race as cloud cover brought the temperature down, while strong winds produced dust storms and lightning started to appear on the third of the five laps.
Robinson said those elements provided their share of positives and negatives.
"I think the wind was the worst factor. It was kicking up dust. My eyes were really struggling to just stay open," he said.
"There were some sections where I just had to grind it out but I'm happy that I got through it.
"The rain and cloud coverage was fantastic though. I was really dreading coming back from the US into this heat but as soon as that cloud cover came over when we started I was thanking everyone up there.
"The support was fantastic. Every corner I saw kids screaming my name, and that really helped me up those hills and gave me strength on the downhills too."
In the men's race the Ugandan pairing of Isaac and Samuel Kibet set the early pace at the head of a large pack before their countryman Martin Kiprotich and former two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor, of Kenya, started to take control.
Kiplimo and Cheptegei were happy to sit back in the lead group until they went to the front on lap three and started to turn up the pace.
On the last lap it became a race of four between Kiplimo, Cheptegei, Aregawi and Kamworor.
Kiplimo went clear of the bunch before the group reached the vineyard and from there he extended his advantage all the way to the finish.
Earlier in the day the women's race had also appeared to be heading towards a similar conclusion.
Gidey broke away on the last lap from a small leading group of four runners, and had almost a 10 second gap over her rivals when leaving the vineyard for the last time.
That push for the line in the hot and challenging Bathurst conditions evidently emptied Gidey's tank.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.