How your team fared on day one of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's 13th round

By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:30pm
CITY COLTS (5-265) lead BATHURST CITY (0-0) by 265 runs

RUSSELL Gardner is on the verge of a century, as his City Colts outfit takes a 265-run lead into day of two of its clash with Bathurst City.

