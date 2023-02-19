RUSSELL Gardner is on the verge of a century, as his City Colts outfit takes a 265-run lead into day of two of its clash with Bathurst City.
Coming in a three, the Colts skipper belted 95 not out at Morse Park 1, in a performance that may keep Colts' finals hopes alive.
Other top knocks included opener Henry Shoemark's score of 34, the same as Josh Toole, while Russell remains in alongside youngster Cooper Stephen (28) heading into day two.
Redback's Clint Moxon was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets (2-79 off 27 overs), which included the dismissal of Shoemark and Dan Casey (25).
CAVALIERS have claimed victory in the opening day of play at Riawena Oval, catching lowly city-rivals Centrals with seven wickets to spare.
Centrals won the toss and elected to bat, but after opener Kurt Gander was dismissed for 36, the Orange club was unable to wrack up any more significant scores, ultimately all out for just 102.
Things looked a bit nervy early for Cavaliers, when Bailey Ferguson was caught out at 1-1, but the third-placed team rallied, with skipper and fellow opener Matt Corben hitting 72 and Cameron Laird running for an unbeaten 57.
At 1-102, Cavaliers needed just one more run to claim first innings points, but Corben and Wesley Lummis (a duck) both fell, before the crucial run was scored.
Cavaliers went on to score 3-135, before declaring and sending Centrals back into bat, with the day ending with the last placed team at 0-1 off 1.3 overs.
A CENTURY from ex-Bathurst City skipper Joey Coughlan has CYMS on the cusp of the BOIDC minor premiership.
Coughlan, who opened the batting alongside Will Oldham (25), hit 105 off 135 balls, as the green and golds finished day one at Wade Park all out for 306.
Coughlan belted nine fours and three sixes, before he fell with CYMS at 2-141.
Up stepped Dave Neil to continue the damage, coming in at five to hit a score of 66, the second-best hit of the day.
Neil fell with CYMS at 5-273 and the next five wickets fell over the course of the next 30-odd runs, with CYMS eventually all out for 306.
Lachlan Skelly took five wickets in a solid performance for the Warriors.
A CENTURY from both Ryan Peacock and Hugh Taylor has kept the Bulldogs' finals hopes alive.
Played in hot conditions at George Park 1, Taylor opened the batting alongside Sam Macpherson in the penultimate round of BOIDC against ORC, with the latter falling for just 11 runs.
That led to the introduction of Peacock at three, who combined with Taylor for a 189-run stand, with Taylor dismissed for 101, just the second wicket to fall on the day with the Bulldogs on 2-207.
Peacock would fall two wickets later on an incredible 134 at 4-263.
Jameel Qureshi also got amongst the action, hitting a half century (56) from five, as the Bulldogs finished the first day on 5-352.
Peacock has already indicated that the Bulldogs will declare ahead of day two.
