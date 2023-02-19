RUGBY Union has put together one of its finest battling displays of the season, as both skipper Ryan Peacock and youngster Hugh Taylor hit centuries in the opening day of play on Saturday.
Played in hot conditions at George Park 1, Taylor opened the batting alongside Sam Macpherson in the penultimate round of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket against ORC, with the latter falling for just 11 runs.
That led to the introduction of Peacock at three, who combined with Taylor for a 189-run stand, with Taylor dismissed for 101, just the second wicket to fall on the day with the Bulldogs on 2-207.
Peacock would fall two wickets later on an incredible 134 at 4-263, with Jameel Qureshi hitting a half century (56) from five, as the Bulldogs finished the first day on 5-352.
READ MORE:
Peacock said the result was a "long time coming", as he hit 24 fours and one six.
"The score book might read like that, but there was plenty of handwork early on and we scored pretty slow at the start," he said.
"It's a nice place to bat up at George Park. You get good value for your shots, so that's what I put that down to. It wasn't anything out of this world. It was just playing good cricket shots and getting good value."
Peacock was in awe of Taylor's performance.
"For a 15-year-old kid, it was pretty special. He's a serious player and I was pretty lucky getting a front row seat to it, for sure," he said.
"He was around a little bit last year as well and he's scored a fair few runs for us this season. He got his chance opening on Saturday and he's probably locked in for the rest of the season now, I'd say."
It was a tough day at the office for the ORC bowlers, but Hugh Taylor (2-101) and Tim McKinnon (2-83) both took two wickets apiece.
With plenty of cricket still to play, Peacock said Rugby will declare heading into day two.
"We'll need time to bowl them out. The wicket is pretty flat, so we'll be declaring on that," he said.
"I don't think we've had a complete batting performance like that for a few years but it's job half done.
"It's all well and good to do a job like that, but we need to bowl them out at least once next weekend."
In other matches, Cavaliers claimed a first innings win over Centrals.
Centrals were all out for 102, with Cavaliers catching them in 25 overs, before declaring at 3-135.
Centrals were sent back into bat again, finishing the day on 0-1, with another day to come.
City Colts hold a strong lead over Bathurst City, with skipper Russell Gardner's undefeated knock of 92 helping Colts to 5-265.
And CYMS has taken a big lead against local rivals Orange City, all out for 306, with the Warriors being afforded an entire day to either catch them or play for the draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.