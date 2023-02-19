Canadian couple enjoy Mount Panorama from the track and the sidelines

BATHURST was the setting for Canadian runner Kate Bazeley's first attempt at World Athletics Cross Country Championships competition, and she had her husband there cheering her on.
Peter Bazeley was very much the proud partner on Saturday, February 18 as he waited for his wife to line up for the women's senior race.
It was not just her first time competing at the championships, but also her first time running in Australia.
"She's really super excited to be here, but having a hard time adjusting to the heat," Mr Bazeley said.
"... They're all a bit nervous about the heat. That's the biggest thing coming from Canada; we're coming from winter over there, and you're having particularly hot weather, so that's the biggest concern for everybody, I think."
And, on top of the weather, she had a challenging cross country track to run on, one that took her through the natural slopes of Mount Panorama, along with obstacles such as mud and tyres.
"It's challenging, definitely, and interesting with all the different bits and pieces they've put together, with the beach, the muddy part, the sand," Mr Bazeley said of his wife's thoughts on the track.
She ultimately placed 51st in her event out of the 84 women who made it to the finish, with her official time being 38 minutes and 20 seconds, putting her 4:32 behind the winner, Beatrice Chebet from Kenya.
Although they didn't get much time to explore, they were enjoying their time in Bathurst.
"I've only been here a couple of days, but [the athletes] have been staying on the university campus and they've been finding it great," Mr Bazeley said.
"The accommodations are great."
The Bazeleys were among the thousands of people who travelled to Bathurst for the international event.
There were more than 500 athletes competing from 68 countries, and they brought with them their support crews.
Spectators from Bathurst, Australia and beyond were also at Mount Panorama to watch, with mayor Robert Taylor estimating the crowd on Saturday was double the original expectations for 2500 to 3000 people.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.