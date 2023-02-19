Western Advocate

Canadian couple enjoy Mount Panorama from the track and the sidelines

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Bazeley travelled from Canada to Bathurst to support his wife, Kate, who was running in the women's Senior Race. Picture by Chris Seabrook

BATHURST was the setting for Canadian runner Kate Bazeley's first attempt at World Athletics Cross Country Championships competition, and she had her husband there cheering her on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.