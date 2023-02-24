THE number of shops present in the Bathurst central business district continues decline, new data shows.
Twice a year, Bathurst Regional Council conducts a shop count of premises in the defined CBD area, with a focus on ground floor space.
Council's last count occurred in November 2022, and the results were reported at the February 15 ordinary meeting.
In November 2022, the count identified 510 ground floor shop spaces in the defined CBD area, of which 438 were occupied by a business.
There were 72 vacant shops, giving a ground floor occupancy rate of 85.9 per cent and a 14.1 per cent vacancy rate.
At the count conducted 12 months prior, in November, 2021, there were 56 shop vacancies.
The latest report, prepared by the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, states that Bathurst isn't the only area seeing a decline in physical shops.
It pointed to the latest Australian CBD Retail Vacancy Report, released by CBRE in August, which found the major CBD retail vacancy rate - including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide - increased to 17.4 per cent at the first half of 2022, up from 12.9 per cent in the first half of 2021.
"The retail sector in Australia is undergoing significant change as a result of increased online shopping, cost of living pressures reducing disposable incomes and economic uncertainty (COVID, fears of a recession) resulting is households saving more," Mr Southorn said.
Councillor Warren Aubin, while responding to Mr Southorn's report, said that other areas in the Central West also have significant vacancies.
"This is not a Bathurst-specific problem," he said.
"I was out in Dubbo ... their main street is worse. It was just empty shops all over the place."
Cr Jess Jennings, though, said council's CBD shop count doesn't paint a complete picture when it comes to businesses in Bathurst.
He said Bathurst's .id profile shows the number of businesses in the city is growing.
"From an economics perspective, for example, our .id profile shows that the number of GST registered businesses in Bathurst has increased in Bathurst consistently from March, 2015 through to the last set of figures in June, 2022," Cr Jennings said.
"The number of shops, vacant or not vacant, doesn't reflect the unemployment rate or the employment rate or other aspects.
"While it's good that we do that, I'll just point out that it doesn't necessarily mean what it says is a direct reflection of the entire economy at a local level and Bathurst has a historically strong, very low unemployment rate."
The .id profile says there were an estimated 3801 total GST registered businesses in the Bathurst Regional Council area in the Jun-22 quarter.
There were 98 new businesses and 39 business GST cancellations in the same quarter.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
