"Get up."
On 97, those were the words Joey Coughlan screamed as he watched his slog sweep sail over the boundary at Wade Park against Orange City in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
It was an emotional milestone for the CYMS opening batsman, having not scored a century since October 2019, playing for his former club Bathurst City.
It wasn't as if he'd gone close in the meantime though, scoring 99 against Cavaliers in January 2021.
For Coughlan, the century was welcome relief.
"It's been a lot of hard work, I had an injury that put me out for four months mid-way through last year, I didn't know if I was going to be playing cricket," he said.
"It's good to give back to a club that's been so welcoming and get some form and keep going on."
Coughlan's preparation for the ton wasn't ideal, coming into the game with an ankle injury.
Running threes was never going to be part of the repertoire along with any quick singles.
A dropped catch gave him a chance in the first few overs with Coughlan agreeing that forced him to knuckle down and see off the new ball.
"I've been a little over-aggressive in the last few weeks and that's probably shown with 30s and 40s off a run a ball and then getting myself out," he said.
"I got an early chance today and I thought pull your head in and actually bat and that spurred me on - having Wilbur (Will Oldham) up the other end helps, you just chill out and nothing too serious all the time, it suits my cricket."
With CYMS 0-60 at the first drinks break, runs were hard to come by, however Coughlan flicked a switch and went aggressive after 20 overs had gone.
The right-hander did offer up two more chances during his run-fest, albeit tough chances. With a six to bring it up, the shout of 'get up' was followed by two hands in the air before he was dismissed off the bowling of Tom Markey (2-22) not long after for 105 off 135 balls at 2-141.
CYMS strategy then changed with quick singles the order of the day, manipulating the field.
Dave Neil was the next top-scorer, hitting 66 off 84 balls in the middle order, amply supported by Tom Belmonte (27) and Rory Daburger (36).
CYMS pushed on to be all out for 306 from 79.2 overs. Lachie Skelly was the pick of the bowlers for City with 5-101 off 22.2 overs while Brad Johnson (2-80 off 29 overs) also toiled hard.
With CYMS defending a decent total next week, Coughlan's off-spinners may be required and the centurion said his ankle should be fine by then.
"It's alright now, should be sweet," he said.
"I said to Wilbur at the start of the day that the ankle is playing up on me, take it easy so we did and the boys did well to get 300 and we'll see how we go next week."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
