Small inconvenience of a cashless gaming card is well worth the benefits

Bathurst RSL Club chief executive Peter Sargent wants whichever party wins the state election in March to work with registered clubs on gaming reform, not impose it on them without consultation.
I don't believe Clubs NSW has a social licence to continue to exploit extraordinary profits from the percentage of poker machine gamblers who either sacrifice their families' welfare on a gambling addiction or launder cash raised from illicit crime.
The idea of cashless gaming is not to stop gambling but to monitor it and through this to limit the major problems.
For a monitoring scheme to be effective, it has to be simple to operate and comprehensive (that is, involve everyone).
Mr Sargent proposes measures that seem more complicated and easier to circumvent.
With a cashless gaming card, casual gamblers will still gamble. We'll just do it with a card.
Surely this inconvenience is a small price to pay to minimise misery being inflicted on some through gambling addiction and on others as the victims of crime that is then laundered through the pokies.
