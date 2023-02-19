Society today is experiencing some significant social and economic change.
Dr Ross Wilson comments on the reasons behind the situation at Bathurst Hospital.
Every pandemic in history has brought about significant social and economic change. Economic history tells the story.
COVID is no different, with workplace change already seen with work from home.
Another impact is that associated with what Dr Wilson discusses with reference to the health system.
The other change taking place in society is economic, highlighted by unaffordable housing, much of which is inflicted by the BNPL (buy now, pay later) revolution of no-deposit, instant gratification consumerism.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Beginning with the deferring of paying for university, we are seeing ever-increasing personal debt.
Requiring a two per cent deposit for a house will only increase the problem, with the mortgage never paid out prior to retirement.
This then raises the issue of using superannuation to pay out the mortgage (possibly) and still expecting a government pension.
The current squawking about interest rates is the consequence of the delayed impact of the global financial crisis (GFC) debt rises, the reasons for which have never been addressed.
There had to be a correction to the interest rates of the past 14 years, ending with zero per cent rates.
All this has achieved has been an increase in the debt burden of government and consumers.
As input resource costs increase, prices will continue to go up and impact upon inflation and consequently the CPI, portrayed as "the cost of living".
