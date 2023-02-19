Western Advocate

Have a look at your hospital history to understand this story | Letter

By Julia Doulman
February 20 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole in the grounds of Bathurst Hospital.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.