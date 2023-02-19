With the state election now only weeks away, the people of Bathurst need to remember it was the Coalition and Paul Toole as the local MP that stripped funding from Bathurst Base Hospital soon after the new hospital opened in Orange.
While Bathurst Hospital is still called a base hospital, it is "base" in name only to disguise the funding cuts.

This disguise by the Coalition and Toole has been demonstrably successful by the fact Toole has been re-elected twice since the gutting of the hospital funding.
I recall the spin at the time that Bathurst would remain a "base" hospital with the reduced funding and nowhere near the funding of other base hospitals.
Who remembers when a player in the annual NRL match played in Bathurst broke a thumb and had to be transported to Orange?
It seems Bathurst is little more than a first-aid facility now.
