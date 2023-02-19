RE: New money will be used to reinvigorate Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval (February 8).
The Raglan community has been fortunate in receiving a large grant courtesy of the NSW Government to upgrade Ralph Cameron Oval.
This will be excellent for the many young families in the village and I hope it will be used frequently without any vandalism.
It is far too late for my children to take advantage of the facility, but I do ask why it took so long for money to be allocated to Raglan.
It is so obvious a state election is being held next month and an election the present Liberal/National Coalition is likely to lose.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
What a pity the local member Paul Toole did not see a need for this money to be allocated earlier in his political career.
What a pity it takes an election for money to be allocated to local facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.