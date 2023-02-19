Western Advocate
Australian runner Shane Grund claims victory in Masters World Championships at Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:00am
Australian runner Shane Grund. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

IT WAS a gruelling trek, but Australian runner Shane Grund has claimed gold in the World Athletics Masters World Championships at Bathurst on Sunday morning.

