IT WAS a gruelling trek, but Australian runner Shane Grund has claimed gold in the World Athletics Masters World Championships at Bathurst on Sunday morning.
Grund, who is from Melbourne, finished ahead of United States runner Benjamin Bruce and fellow Australian Stephen Dinneen in second and third respectively.
Grund came home in a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds, also winning the male's 40s category and he was more than exhausted after the six kilometre race.
"I was very pleased with the win, but I'm very buggered," he puffed.
"That first hill at the one kilometre mark just took so much out of my legs. Having to do that three times is tough, yeah.
"It's not the toughest course I've run but it's the toughest championship course I've run.
"The hardest part was basically the hills. I didn't find that hill at the end too bad, because it's right at the finish line, so you feel a bit better. The first two, they're definitely the toughest past of the course."
In what was his first time in Bathurst, Grund said it was awesome to run on the same weekend as the Cross Country Championships.
"It's an awesome idea to have it with the elite guys, so we can come up here and watch them race the day before," he said.
"Normally we're just out by ourselves, with not too many people watching. It's good to have it all joined up together."
Grund finished 12 seconds ahead of his American rival, with the Australian running admitting the weather conditions were in his favour.
"He's got better times than me, so I reckon it was lucky we were running in the heat," he said.
"He's coming from winter, so I think it stung him a bit in the third lap."
Other category winners included Oliver O'Sullivan in the men's 35s (20:45), Shaun Creighton in the men's 55s (22:10) and Olga Firsova women's 35s (22:23).
