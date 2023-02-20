ANDREW Ryan knew he had something special with Possibly So.
When the Star Witness gelding missed the start and battled home for fifth in his recent start at Bathurst his trainer had confidence he'd bounce back in Sunday's $150,000 CDRA Country Championships Heat (1,400 metres) at Mudgee.
Possibly So didn't just bounce back, he raced like he was shot out of a cannon over the final furlong.
Ryan's runner might not have got the victory in the Country Championships Heat - that honour belonged to Mack Griffith's Amicus Curiae ($8, Mitch Bell) - but Possibly So ($16, Anthony Cavallo) showed an exceptional turn of foot to fly from 13th to second place inside the final 400 metres.
That top two result was enough to send Ryan's runner into the upcoming $500,000 final at Royal Randwick on April 1.
It will be the biggest race of Ryan's training career, and he's made it there with a horse that cost him just $2,000.
"It's a wonderful feeling. When dad was here we trained a couple of Saturday winners in Sydney but this is a real thrill," Ryan said.
"That was the first runner we've ever had in that race so that makes it even better.
"He's starting to learn. It's taken a long time but he's starting to become more of a racehorse."
Possibly So was forced to work to the extreme outside of the Mudgee track in Sunday's race when the field entered the home stretch.
De Forerunner, who was one of five runners for Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin in the race, led at the final furlong before Amicus Curiae pushed ahead in the final furlong.
Meanwhile, Possibly So ate up rivals like they were standing still, and would end up just half a length away from the home-trained winner.
The way Possibly So finished off his race was even a surprise to his trainer.
"I'd have to say that's the best he's ever finished a race," Ryan said.
"The horse has been going well. He ran a great race at Orange two starts back, and 'Choc' (Cavallo) got off him and said 'That's our Country Championships horse'.
"The problem with him is that he's always been a bit tardy in the gates and a bit slow away. He gives away a start, and then you need a lot of luck, but he's slowly putting it together."
Possibly So has already paid his way back for the Bathurst trainer after Ryan secured him for a bargain at the 2020 Gold Coast Inglis Yearling Sales.
"We got him when COVID was right at its peak and there were yearling sales happening at the Gold Coast, and no-one was at the sales," he said.
"We'd been looking at him online because we half his half sister here, Annecy, who was quite a handy little mare for us.
"We liked him online and he was a good looking horse ... and we managed to get him for a very good price."
Possibly So picked up $27,250 for the runner-up finish at Mudgee.
Ryan will now prepare his gelding for the big day at Royal Randwick in April, and is hopeful his runner can make a big impact on Doncaster Day in Sydney.
"The track and distance will suit him, so that's two things in his favour, and he's always been a good horse as far as travelling to the races and he doesn't get worked up," he said.
"We're really looking forward to it. I don't know what else will be in it, but you've got to be in it to win it."
