An unlicensed driver who led police on a high-speed chase that reached 100km/h in a 50km/h zone later handed himself in to police and told them he'd been "maggot drunk".
Ashlee Vito, 20 of Franklin Road, pleaded guilty to police pursuit and driving at speed as well as driving while never licensed.
Magistrate David Day said Vito knew he was drunk at the time.
"He's gone form east Orange, Bowen, around to Glenroi and ends up on the Southern Feeder Road," Mr Day said.
"He's dangerous and his behaviour demonstrates complete disregard for other people and also self preservation."
According to court documents, Vito was at a house party where he drank more than 20 vodka drinks and smoked a small amount of cannabis at Leura Road during the day of the pursuit on September 2, 2022.
Sometime before 10.49pm while at the party, he took car keys belonging to a woman's small white Toyota hatch, which was not fitted with registration plates.
Vito drove away from the location and around the Glenroi area before police sighted him at 10.49pm driving along Sir Neville Howse Place and onto South Terrace.
Police noticed the car with no registration plates so conducted a u-turn and activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the Toyota.
However, Vito refused to stop and continued travelling along Lone Pine Avenue at speed so police pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit lasted six minutes driving mostly through Bowen and Glenroi ranging from 70km/h to 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The vehicle eventually straddled the centre line and turned its lights off on the Southern Feeder Road and the pursuit was terminated.
Vito fled from the vehicle which was found a short time later dumped on Anson Street.
Vito later attended Orange Police Station and told the police he was the driver of the Toyota in the pursuit.
He was arrested and received legal advice over the phone.
Vito participated in an interview during which he said he drank about 20 alcoholic vodka drinks and smoked cannabis, before taking the keys from inside the house and taking the car.
He said he was "maggot drunk" when he was driving but was able to remember the route the pursuit took and where the Toyota was dumped.
In relation to his driving he said he thought the incident was funny at the time, that he knew police were following him, he would not have stopped for the police and he believed his driving was about 100km/h.
Vito was caught driving while unlicensed again in November while he was on bail for the pursuit.
According to the court documents, Vito drove a Captiva east on the Mitchell Highway from Orange towards Bathurst on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
There were four other occupants of the vehicle including three young people and an adult front seat passenger.
About 3pm, police received a call from a member of the public in relation to the manner of driving of the Captiva and following up on the call they saw the car travelling east on the highway at Dunkeld.
This time Vito stopped a short distance from the police and when asked for his licence he said, "I don't have one."
He was breath tested with a negative result. He was arrested and the four passengers were told to remain inside until more police arrived.
Vito was searched when he got out of the car and admitted to having possession of a small amount of cannabis wrapped in foil in his left shorts pocket.
This later weighed 1.3 grams.
Vito also told the police, "I'm on bail as well ... after a pursuit".
It was confirmed he had never held a NSW driver's licence.
"We don't know if he knows the road rules, we don't know if he can control a motor vehicle," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Ian McGuiness said Vito handed himself in to police and he is only a young man and it's his first recorded offence.
"He has been assessed as a low risk of reoffending," Mr McGuiness said.
"He's also now on the medication that he should have been on."
Mr McGuiness suggested Vito had not crossed the custodial threshold however, Mr Day disagreed citing the need for general deterrence.
"It's the police pursuit capital around here, so occasionally there needs to be very strong deterrence for a person like Mr Vito," he said.
Mr Day said Vito was previously caught driving while unlicensed in 2021 but he was not convicted of that offence making the unlicensed driving in the pursuit a first offence.
Mr Day convicted Vito and placed him on a nine-month intensive correction order from February 8, 2023, to November 7, 2023, as well as ordering him to complete 30 hours of community service for the pursuit.
He also disqualified Vito's driver's licence for 12 months, which he said was the minimum, mandatory disqualification period that was available.
For the two counts of driving despite having never held a driver's licence and possession of 1.3 grams of cannabis, Mr Day convicted Vito with no further penalty.
