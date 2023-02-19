Western Advocate

Why can't we have an integrated medical centre that fits with the streetscape? | Letter

By Isabel Fox
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:45am
An artist's impression of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, as it would look from Howick Street.

A VERY interesting article in the Sydney Morning Herald ("From bleak to beauty: Grand designs to transform an unloved city block") talked about repurposing empty city blocks in ways that reimagine spaces for accessibility, function and, dare I say, beauty.

