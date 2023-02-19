We need to be better informed about what's in the wind for this area

THE NSW Government has introduced significant changes to the future use of NSW State Forestry pine plantations.
Legislation has been passed, and expressions of interest and requests for proposals have now closed, regarding State Forest wind turbine projects in our local area.
Selection and granting of development approvals are now taking place without, in my opinion, transparency or community consultation.
Forestry Corporation has full control over the selection of commercial parties and projects, which will have state significant development status.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The State Forest Corporation Windfarm Project targets 2.5GW from more than 1100 wind turbines.
Our community should be informed and consulted now, prior to the projects being approved for development.
We need confirmation regarding these wind turbine projects, including:
The Oberon Council and community needs to meet with NSW State Forestry Corporation now, so the many questions can be addressed and the impact of potentially inappropriate and rushed development minimised.
