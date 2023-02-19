Western Advocate

We need to be better informed about what's in the wind for this area | Letter

By Frank O'Connor
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We need to be better informed about what's in the wind for this area

THE NSW Government has introduced significant changes to the future use of NSW State Forestry pine plantations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.