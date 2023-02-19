WITH the current trend for increasing numbers of people and businesses seeking to relocate to regional centres such as Bathurst, I sincerely hope that Bathurst Regional Council can see what this requires in terms of future infrastructure.
It is essential that expanded infrastructure be implemented otherwise the city will become hog-tied to inadequate facilities for the movement of people within the city.
It's not just the current low level bridge access across the Macquarie River. The current roads will not cope as more residential and business development takes place.
A highway bypass is an essential part of this review and infrastructure development - it is already too late, but can be fixed if council is prepared to make enough noise about the issue and not accept no from the State Government.
The frequency and ever increasing size of trucks having no alternative to passing through Bathurst will only cause ever increasing traffic hazards.
