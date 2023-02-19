Western Advocate

This rapidly growing city needs an infrastructure rethink - and quickly | Letter

By Bruce Clydsdale
February 20 2023 - 10:20am
Stewart Street is used by heavy vehicles passing through Bathurst. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

WITH the current trend for increasing numbers of people and businesses seeking to relocate to regional centres such as Bathurst, I sincerely hope that Bathurst Regional Council can see what this requires in terms of future infrastructure.

