Western Advocate

Foster carers needed to address long list of children in need of support

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Sinclair and Toneya Carr-Smith from Veritas House. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

WITH a long list of young people in out of home care, Veritas House is putting out a call for more foster carers to provide a safe and supportive environment to those who need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.