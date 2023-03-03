Foster carers needed to address long list of children in need of support

WITH a long list of young people in out of home care, Veritas House is putting out a call for more foster carers to provide a safe and supportive environment to those who need it most.
Veritas House oversees children from zero up to 18 years of age who are in out of home care and live with foster carers.
Around 90 children are in placements with foster carers in Bathurst, Orange and the surrounds that have been arranged by Veritas House.
"It can fluctuate, it just depends on whether kids restore home, or kids age out of care, but we normally sit around that 93, and then of course there's other providers that have similar numbers across this area as well," operations manager for permanency support, Toneya Carr-Smith, said.
But according to Libby Sinclair, who is part of the permanency support program team, the number of placements managed by Veritas House doesn't reflect just how many children are in need of foster care.
"There's actually more children beyond that that we are working with the state, we're working with other agencies, to also try and find placements for, and that's where we really need carers to come on and help us with that," she said.
That's why they are always in need of more people to put their hands up to be foster carers.
Ms Carr-Smith said the goal is always for children to return home, but in the interim foster carers are needed to provide placements.
In the event a child can't return home, Veritas House then looks at guardianship as a longer-term option.
Veritas House aims to provide flexible options for foster carers, ensuring there are opportunities to suit different kinds of lifestyles.
"Just like every kid is different, every carer is different, and we can work with people from all different walks of life, all different backgrounds," Ms Sinclair said.
"As long as someone is willing to provide a safe and secure home to a young person and they can do that with love and kindness, that's kind of the parameter we need."
Foster carers can be almost anyone over 18 years of age.
This includes single people with no children, couples, same-sex couples, single parents, retirees, stay-at-home parents, people who work full-time, and people who work part-time or casual hours.
Ms Sinclair said that people who aren't able to or don't want to have a long-term placement can provide emergency and respite care.
"One thing that we provide is respite care, so if you are a foster carer, when we have respite, it's almost like having a sleepover for a child or young person so that they can get a break, they're building their community," she said.
"There might be people out there that actually just want to come on board as respite carers and support a young person in that way, and that might just look like one weekend every now and then, taking them to fun activities, and that's a massive help that can't be underestimated."
In addition to training to become a foster carer, Veritas House provides ongoing support to ensure people never feel like they are in it alone.
There is a 24/7 on call support team, a clinical and consultation services team of psychologists and social workers, and a dedicated training and development officer who helps coordinate additional training for carers.
"There is some very robust supports in place," Ms Sinclair said.
Ms Carr-Smith said that Veritas House sees foster care as a team effort.
"I think if [foster carers] come into it thinking of being part of a team and being supported by us, they don't have to do it alone," she said.
"Obviously we are not there at night, but we are here to help them and we really do need that team around the kids and their family."
Anyone interested in foster caring can contact Veritas House on 1300 011 973 or visit the website for more information.
A comprehensive information pack can be provided upon request.
It takes around six months from the initial contact with Veritas House for a person to receive their first placement.
Financial support is given to the foster carer to provide for the child or children in their care.
