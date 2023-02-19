We know the problem. How about giving us a suggestion for a solution?

RE: Lack of available housing stunts growth (February 16).
I am somewhat bemused by the esteemed alliance representing 15 regional cities, including Bathurst.
The quotes from the chair of the alliance simply states the bleeding obvious that lack of regional housing is a "risk to regional growth".
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
However, in the whole, this alliance can come up with no tangible actions, it seems, apart from asking the state government "to do more to address the issues" without being clearly specific.
Why is it that the default position of elected representatives appears to be to ask other tiers of government for solutions rather than crafting their own?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.