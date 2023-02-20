RE: Great Western Highway project at Medlow Bath.
Transport for NSW is selling the duplication as an improvement for trucks, speed and safety.
Here are some facts.
We need an improved highway, maybe a tunnel, but not a hastily thrown together project in the middle of the nine-kilometre, two-lane Katoomba to Blackheath section.
The Federal Government has delayed its funding for two years for further investigation.
No full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) has been done on the whole section and, without it, the mountains may lose their World Heritage status.
Consultation with residents was a farce.
There will be greatly increased truck traffic with 36m-long trucks.
I believe the lanes will be too narrow by the government's own specifications; drivers will be blamed for accidents.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
There will be a four-lane road for 1.2km at Medlow Bath with traffic lights at either end to stop traffic.
With the new road, I believe there is a likelihood of an increased number of accidents with greater severity.
The residents don't want this slapdash road, the truckies will be slowed down, the businesses west of us will suffer as it will take years to build, the environment will be seriously affected and the mountains may lose their World Heritage status.
Who exactly is to benefit here?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.