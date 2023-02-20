A TRAFFIC light at the intersection of Sydney Road and Boyd Street has been knocked down and damaged, causing a slight change to traffic conditions.
While traffic flow along the Great Western Highway remains unchanged, as of 10am on Monday morning, February 20, police had blocked off one lane along Boyd Street.
The right hand lane on Boyd Street, approaching the traffic lights at the intersection, was blocked off and police were at the scene.
Road users should avoid the area if possible and plan ahead for an alternate route as there may be some delays.
The cause of the knocked over traffic light is unknown at this stage, as is the timeframe to fix the damage.
