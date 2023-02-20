Western Advocate
Traffic light damaged at intersection of Sydney Road and Boyd Street, Kelso

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 20 2023 - 11:30am
A TRAFFIC light at the intersection of Sydney Road and Boyd Street has been knocked down and damaged, causing a slight change to traffic conditions.

