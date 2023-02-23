AN O'Connell Road feature has received its second bit of good news in less than two years.
O'Connell village's Anzac Memorial Avenue of Trees - familiar to anyone who makes the drive between Bathurst and Oberon - received $10,000 from the NSW Government in early 2021 for a health check and subsequent work.
The money, according to O'Connell Valley Community Group secretary Kathy Manton, allowed an arborist "to be engaged to do some rigorous pruning, assessment of the trees and undertake propagation activities" with the help of members of the community group.
"As a result of the recent pruning, the trees have never looked as good as you drive down O'Connell Road right now," she said.
"Oberon Council workers should be commended for their regular mowing and whipper-snipping work."
During a recent visit to O'Connell, Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced $16,000 in fresh funding for the avenue of trees.
"This latest funding will enable the O'Connell Valley Community Group, in collaboration with Oberon Council, to continue propagation endeavours, help preserve and care for these trees, and possibly look at establishing interpretive signage/commemorative plaques," Ms Manton said.
"It was pleasing that two of the group involved in the 2021 tree propagation, Ian Browne and Ian Manton, were able to attend the funding announcement, along with Oberon mayor Mark Kellam, local resident and Oberon councillor Lauren Trembath, as well as other O'Connell Valley Community Group representatives."
She said O'Connell community group residents planted an avenue of 120 desert ash trees in the period 1925 to 1926 to commemorate those who served in World War One.
"The initial avenue was established with trees raised from seed imported from the Middle East," Ms Manton said.
"The link between the desert ash and the Middle East theatre of war, in which many O'Connell volunteers served during World War One, is the reason for the retention of this species."
IN OTHER O'CONNELL NEWS:
Ms Manton said the main objectives of the O'Connell Valley Community Group are "to protect, conserve and enhance the natural and cultural landscape, the historical significance and agricultural integrity of the O'Connell Valley" and the O'Connell Anzac Memorial Avenue of Trees "is an iconic part of our heritage that should be conserved at all costs".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.