Boxes, cages, carriers and bunk-beds are the situations Bathurst's unwanted cats and kittens find themselves in, as pound staff struggle to keep up with the number of dumped animals.
Since the influx of adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pound has been inundated with the most number of cats and kittens they've ever seen, with - at present - 35 animals in need of their fur-ever homes.
With an ongoing issue with desexing, microchipping and breeding in the region, many cats - who are mostly of a younger age - are dropped to the pound either pregnant or pregnant with a litter.
"People drop off a pregnant cat in the after hours cages. We had one dropped off several weeks ago and she just had kittens ... a lot are born in here. Some even come in that have kittens with them and are also pregnant," Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) team coordinator, Adele said.
"We've run out of room, so we've had to improvise with different pens and crates to keep. We really think people need to be more responsible with their cats - get them desexed, get them microchipped so we can get them home.
"The pound has never seen this many cats, ever."
With a single cat able to produce thousands of kittens from four-months-old, Adele said not only is it critical the animals are desexed to reduce numbers and save wildlife, but it is also "not fair" on them otherwise.
"It comes down to people not desexing their pets and microchipping their animals. One cat can produce thousands of kittens. And if they don't microchip them, we can't get them home," she said.
"There's also a permit for every year the cat is not desexed, so it's really important for them and so the cat isn't going through a multitude of kittens.
"It's not only the fact they stray, they also cause a large amount of damage to wildlife. There are various types of cat enclosures that can be attached through the house. One of my neighbors has cat netting all along her house so her cats can wander in the courtyard and be outside and inside.
"There are options out there [in relation to cost]. People can afford to desex and keep them indoors if they try."
Another reason for the increase in pound drop-offs is people not realising that owning a pet is a commitment, according to the BARC team.
"I don't think people understand having an animal is a commitment. Especially with the pandemic, everyone was inside and got puppies or kittens. Most of our dogs here are less than five-years-old," Adele explained.
"I think getting the right breed for your circumstance is important. It's hard if you live in an apartment to have a kelpie who has so much high energy, then it gets out or gets too much for you then you drop it here."
'Adopt, don't shop' might be a slogan but for the animals in pounds, it is their chance at life beyond a cage.
"Shopping, I believe, is encouraging people to buy on impulse, whereas if you go to the pound, they're animals that have been dumped and need a real home. We don't need to be breeding anymore whilst we've got all of these facilities full of animals," Adele said.
"They all need loving homes, they were all unwanted until they came to the pound and were very much loved by the staff here, but we would really like to see them go to new homes."
Animals available for adoption are posted to the Bathurst Regional Council Facebook page, and can be visited by appointment.
To make an appointment to adopt an animal, phone 6333 6190.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
