Western Advocate

NSW Government says March is the month for work to start on Great Western Highway duplication near Lithgow

February 24 2023 - 6:00pm
A previous artist's impression of the upgrade at Little Hartley.

THE NSW Government says work on the western section of its ambitious upgrade to the Great Western Highway remains on track to start next month.

