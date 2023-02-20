ST PAT'S Old Boys have won almost everything, but they've etched closer to ticking one last thing off their list.
On Sunday afternoon at Dubbo's Victoria Park, St Pat's claimed a 90-run win over local outfit Macquarie Blues, to book themselves a spot in the inaugural Western Cricket Zone knockout.
Stand-in skipper Connor Slattery led the way with the bat, hitting 82 off 74 balls, while Cooper Brien hit a nice 63 off 61 balls to help build a strong lead at 9-223 from 40 overs.
READ MORE:
Saints' bowling attack restricted Macquarie to just 8-133 off their 40 overs, with Matt Fearnley and Slattery both taking two wickets each.
Slattery said it was a solid performance, especially considering the blue and whites were missing regular skipper Adam Ryan and Derryn Clayton.
"It was awesome effort from our boys," he said.
"We were missing our captain and another bat in Derryn Clayton. It was good to see everyone step up in their absence."
Filling in for the missing pair were Brad Broes and Scott Traves, while Josh Willcox made his return from injury in the match too.
Slattery said it was pleasing to see Saints book a spot in the final, considering the success the club has enjoyed in recent years.
"It would be awesome to knock this one over too," he said.
"We haven't had a very consistent season but this has probably been our most consistent run. Hopefully we continue this with another win.
"I reckon we're all starting to click together. It's good, so hopefully we can win our final game [in the knockout] and push for finals [in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket] and see how far we can go."
Slattery said he's enjoyed the new knockout competition.
"It's a pretty good concept, to see who the top team in the Western Zone is," he said.
"I don't mind it. I've got a fair bit of cricket on already but it's not too bad."
A win in the Bathurst District Cricket Association first grade grand final in 2019 kick-started Saints' impressive trophy run, as they went on to win the Bonnor Cup in 2019 and 2022, as well as the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket decider last year.
A chance to add the Western Cricket Zone knockout to its trophy cabinet will occur this Sunday against Dubbo CYMS, who defeated local rivals RSL Colts in the other semi-final by 89 runs.
A venue is yet to be confirmed for the final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.