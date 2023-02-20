Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pat's Old Boys into Western Cricket Zone club knockout final with win over Macquarie Blues

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ST PAT'S Old Boys have won almost everything, but they've etched closer to ticking one last thing off their list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.