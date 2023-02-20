WHEN Bathurst's Poppi Stephen was able to qualify for the Polding girls cricket side in last year's NSW PSSA Carnival as a year 5 student it marked her as a leading candidate to gain selection for the following season.
But just because she'd been there before Stephen didn't take it for granted that she'd walk into the side the next time around.
The Bathurst district under 12s bowler continued to hone her skills over the course of 2022 and has been rewarded with the co-captaincy of the Polding team for their upcoming campaign.
Making the selection all the more satisfying for Stephen is knowing that she'll enjoy a PSSA carnival on home turf, with the four-day tournament starting on February 27 in Bathurst.
It will be a Central West duo leading the way for Polding as Stephen is set to be joined by Dubbo's Lily Railz as co-captain.
"Halfway through the trials they told me and my friend [Railz] that we'd already made the team and that we'd be captains," she said.
"They want us to be out there encouraging everyone, and that's what we did for the rest of our trials
"I felt good to get back into the team because it's exciting and not many girls get to do that."
Stephen, 12, has been enjoying an excellent season at both club and district level.
She made an immediate impact for the Bathurst 12s in their first game of the season by taking team-best figures of 2-31 and has been a consistent force with the ball.
Stephen was relatively confident she'd made a decent impression at the trials.
"This year we had to go to Lismore, which was a long way, and we first got there we had to do some warming up in the nets, just to see who bowls and bats
"We had about an hour's break after that and then we went onto a game, and everyone had 10 minutes each to bowl and bat.
"I felt like I did pretty good, and they were trying to help me out as I went along as well. They were helping me to bowl more on off stump, and I thought that I batted pretty good."
Stephen has been working with a pair of City Colts veterans - her father, Matt, along with Matt Lawson - to ensure she stays up to scratch with the willow as well.
"My dad I will go to the nets most weekends with Matt Lawson as well and after first grade games we go out onto the pitch and get some practice on the shots that I don't normally do," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.