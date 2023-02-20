Western Advocate

Two people airlifted after camper trailer rolls on Chifley Road, Scenic Hill near Lithgow

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Two people in their 70s airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle accident. File Picture

TWO people aged in their 70s have been airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on Chifley Road, Scenic Hill near Lithgow on Sunday afternoon.

