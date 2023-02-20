TWO people aged in their 70s have been airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on Chifley Road, Scenic Hill near Lithgow on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called the scene at around 2.20pm on Sunday, February 19, following reports that a car towing a camper trailer had rolled and collided with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction.
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews attended the scene and helicopters arrived shortly after.
Paramedics treated a man in his 70s for head, neck and hand injuries, while a woman in her 70s was also treated for neck, chest, back and abdominal injuries.
Helicopters were called to the scene with one person airlifted by CareFlight to Westmead Hospital, and the other flown to Liverpool Hospital by Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
The conditions of the two people are not known and the collision is being investigated by the Metropolitan Crash Unit.
It is understood the collision and subsequent rescue closed the Bells Line for about three hours, and is the third serious crash in the area in the past 11 days.
