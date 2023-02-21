WITH the Festival of Bells' return now just over two months away, organisers have received $20,000 worth of good news.
"We're expecting huge numbers again this year," festival convenor Stuart Pearson said of the second edition of the event, whose inaugural running in 2021 drew a crowd of more than 2500 people.
"It is a free event, so we are very grateful that public and private sponsors such as the NSW Government, Bathurst Regional Council, Family First Bank and Vivability, as well as individuals, have generously supported this exciting cultural event."
A NSW Government $20,000 grant, announced recently, will go towards the running of the festival.
The April 28 and 29 event, according to Mr Pearson, will feature carillonists and bellringers from around the country, as well as local adult and school bands, choirs and ensembles.
It will include a Last Post ceremony on the Friday and a day of entertainment and celebration on the Saturday.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said it was exciting to see the festival back up and running.
"This is a growing cultural event for Bathurst and the Central West bringing together a unique collection of bellringers that we don't often get to hear," he said.
The news of the NSW Government funding follows the announcement, earlier this year, that Canberra carillonist Dr Thomas Laue will be unveiling a special piece at the 2023 festival.
Dr Laue gave the world premiere of his composition In Memoriam - a work dedicated to the women and children who suffered through wars in Bathurst and Wiradyuri Country - at the inaugural Festival of Bells in 2021.
For 2023, he has been commissioned by the festival committee to compose a piece of music incorporating both the Carillon and the pealing bells of All Saints' Cathedral.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As the date draws closer, Mr Pearson is encouraging the public to "come and experience the unique sounds of bells, bands, and musical ensembles" at the festival.
"The Festival of Bells finale will be an impressive version of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, featuring Bathurst City and RSL Band, Carillon and Anglican Cathedral bells. This performance is definitely one not to miss," he said.
Bookings for the festival can be made through the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.