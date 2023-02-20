BATHURST Bubble'Os have fallen just short of qualifying for the division one final of the Tennis Victoria Country Week at Yarrawonga.
The team, which was comprised of Alex Mitton, Matt Stewart, Jeorge Collins, Matt Gibson and Harry Evans, lost to eventual winners Lecontes in the semi-finals, in a rare defeat for the Bathurst team at the competition.
Mitton said the Bathurst Bubble'Os enjoyed a fairly successful competition - which ran from February 12-17 - regardless of their defeat in the semi-final.
"There was a group stage and then a finals stage. We won six of our seven rounds in the group stage and then went out in the semi-final," he said.
"We were wrapped with our performance. It was the first time we've gone down as a crew, as a Bathurst crew. We were definitely pleased with the way we went overall.
"We just lost to the winners on games in the semi-final. It was a real close one, it was just one those what could of been things. Overall, when you look back at it, it was awesome."
Mitton said the competition was strong, with the majority of teams from Melbourne but others spread out across the southern state.
"It was really good looking back. We had a really good team, all from Bathurst, competing against teams spread across the Melbourne region and Victoria," he said.
"It was really cool to see us up there with those sort of crews."
One of the major highlights for the team was playing on actual grass courts, an opportunity that isn't always on offer for the players.
"It was awesome. The main centre at Yarrawonga was amazing," he said.
"It was quick and fast and well kept. On some of the alternative days we had to go out and play on the cricket fields that had been transformed into grass courts.
"They only had 10 weeks to prepare it, so you could definitely get the feel of the variable bounce on those ones. They were definitely challenging but really enjoyable."
Bathurst enjoyed a hot week last week, but it was even hotter in Victoria, with temperatures pushing close to 40 degrees on the final day on Friday.
"It was boiling down. I think on the Thursday and Friday, there were some 39-40 degrees days," he said.
"They were right up there. Even watching the final on the Friday morning, it was about 37 at 10am."
