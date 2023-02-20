Western Advocate
Bathurst Bubble'Os make division one semi-final at Tennis Victoria Country Week at Yarrawonga

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 9:00am
Harry Evans, Matt Stewart, Matthew Gibson, Jeorge Collins and Alex Mitton. Picture contributed.

BATHURST Bubble'Os have fallen just short of qualifying for the division one final of the Tennis Victoria Country Week at Yarrawonga.

