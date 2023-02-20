Western Advocate

Currajong Disability Services' swimming carnival in Parkes, which has been attended by Bathurst participants, marks 10 years in 2023

Christine Little
By Christine Little
February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Dearne Callaghan hasn't missed a swimming carnival yet. She is pictured with Currajong Disability Services day program co-ordinator Douglas Pout, Heather Coates with the trophy and service delivery co-ordinator Indigo Kriedeman. Picture by Christine Little.

A SWIMMING carnival at Parkes that has attracted participants from Bathurst will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

