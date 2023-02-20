A SWIMMING carnival at Parkes that has attracted participants from Bathurst will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.
Prior to 2012, other towns around the district hosted the annual carnival.
But then Currajong Disability Services - in particular, service delivery manager Jodie Turner - took on permanent hosting duties.
Last year would have made it 10 years had the risk of COVID-19 not cancelled the gathering.
"We had a dance party instead, which was a rage!" service delivery co-ordinator Indigo Kriedeman smiled.
The swimming carnival will return on March 1 at the Parkes Aquatic Centre and will be held from 9am until 3pm.
The $10 entry will cover lunch.
The carnival has, over the past 10 years, attracted people from Bathurst, Orange, Forbes, Dubbo, Cowra, Temora and Trangie.
It's not just about swimming.
It's all about showcasing the ability of Currajong's participants and those from surrounding areas in an inclusive and encouraging environment which fosters fun and friendships.
"There is one participant, Josh from Temora, this is his yearly highlight. He starts emailing us in December making sure it's on," Ms Kriedeman said.
"He's recruited, too: there's five of them coming this year.
"It's the highlight on our calendar too - that and bowling."
Ms Turner said it's a day where participants "can meet people of similar ages and abilities - it's a good opportunity to catch up with friends and socialise".
Dearne Callaghan is one of about four from Parkes who haven't missed a swimming carnival yet.
She loves everything about the event, especially being with other groups.
The day includes games for the non-swimmers, such as cricket, bocce and hula hoops. And this year the special units from Parkes and Forbes high schools have been invited to join in the activities.
"Parkes High School usually come along and help with the barbecue, but this year they're getting involved," Ms Kriedeman said.
"They're all keen. We put together a program because they like to see their names and it's open to everyone. It's highly competitive."
There are 20 races, including a 50m freestyle unassisted and assisted, 50m in any stroke unassisted and assisted, and 25m of the same, as well as relays and novelty races.
No times are kept, but ribbons are handed out to first, second and third places, and each participant receives a medal at the end of the day.
"They love their ribbons," Ms Kriedeman said.
"We loosely tally up points for teams and it's always very close. There are points for how far you travel, how loud you cheer, for dance moves."
At the end of the day, an overall winning team is announced that gets to take the trophy home.
The carnival has been made possible thanks to sponsors such as Belgravia Leisure, which is covering the cost of hiring the pool, Parkes Shire Council and Northparkes Mines, with funds going towards medals, games, prizes and food.
Call Currajong Disability Services on 6863 4713 or email douglas.pout@currrajong.org.au for more information.
